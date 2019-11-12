Roger Federer back on track with win over Matteo Berrettini at ATP Finals

The six-time winner at the ATP Finals composed himself and brushed aside his opening round-robin loss

Roger Federer got his ATP Finals campaign back on track in Group Bjorn Borg with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini at The O2 Arena.

As he did 12 months ago, the six-time tournament winner lost his opening round-robin fixture on Sunday at the hands of Dominic Thiem 7-5 7-5.

A couple of days on, Federer looked a little more like himself as he weathered a spirited first set from Berrettini and then upped the ante in the second.

Roger Federer last won the ATP Finals back in 2011

The evening match on Tuesday in Group Bjorn Borg, will see Thiem taking on Novak Djokovic.

If Thiem prevails then it means that the match between Federer and Djokovic on Thursday, their first since the Wimbledon final, would effectively be a winner-takes-all clash with the loser going home.

Federer went into this encounter against Berrettini with clear mindset and with the knowledge that he hadn't ever lost a second round-robin match in the competition.

"It's a normal tournament from here on forward," Federer said on Sunday night after his loss.

"I'm not allowed to lose anymore. That's how it is every week of the year for the last 20 years, so from that standpoint there is nothing new there."

Did you know? Federer has now won eight straight ATP Finals matches against debutants since losing to Murray in 2008.

Despite looking nervous, and perhaps having the memories of their 6-1 6-2 6-2 Wimbledon encounter swirling in his mind, Berrettini produced a gutsy and aggressive performance in the opening set.

The rallies were short and sweet with the Italian's forehand winners drawing gasps from the crowd and Federer dominating the points on the approach and at the net.

Federer had a first look at a break [and set] point at 6-5 up but Berrettini calmly cancelled it out with a well-placed smash and then a winner to force the tiebreak.

In the deciding-tiebreak Federer upped his intensity from the word go and converted a 4-1 lead into a 7-2 finish to secure the set.

Matteo Berrettini achieved career-high world No 8 in early November

Federer broke Berrettini to love in the first game of the second set and looked to be in control as the Italian tightened up slightly and produced numerous unforced errors.

However Federer wasn't home and dry as easily as he would have liked. Instead he had his nerves tested at 7-6 4-3 and had to save three break points during a lengthy service game.

He stayed composed though, and prayed on the Berrettini return of serve before finally sealing the game with an ace. Federer then finished with aplomb as he broke the Italian to wrap proceedings up in an hour and 18 minutes.

Federer looking for further improvement

It's unusual to lose and come back and play again but I did it last year, I had that experience, and I'm happy with how I played today. Matteo was always going to be tough with his big serve. To get that break at the start of the second set was key, and I was pretty clean on my own serve. Hopefully I can keep that up and play a bit better in my next match Roger Federer

Federer now holds a 17-0 win record in second round-robin matches at the ATP Finals.

A learning curve for Berrettini

When you lose a match, you're never happy but big regrets, I don't think so. The more you play against these kind of guys, I mean, these top three guys, the more you get used to them a little bit. You have the chance to know them better. Matteo Berrettini

Berrettini's loss means that the wait continues for an Italian player to record a singles win at the tournament.

Stats of the match

Roger Federer vs Matteo Berrettini: Match Stats Federer Match Stats Berrettini 8 Aces 6 0 Double Faults 1 78% 1st serve win percentage 70% 65% 2nd serve win percentage 50% 1/2 Break points won 0/3 23 Winners 21 17 Unforced errors 27 64/118 Total points won 54/118

Federer is now 17-0 in ATP Finals second round-robin matches and 19 of the last 20 matches at the competition have been completed in straight sets.

Who plays who next...

After a rest day, Federer will face Djokovic for the first time since July's outstanding Wimbledon final whilst Berrettini will meet Thiem as the round-robin stage reaches its conclusion.

Prior to that Thiem and Djokovic will meet and play their second round-robin match during Tuesday's evening session.

