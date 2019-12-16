Naomi Osaka appoints Wim Fissette as new coach

The two-time major champion moves into a new season under new direction

Naomi Osaka has appointed Belgian Wim Fissette as her new coach as she continues her preparations to try and defend her Australian Open title in January 2020.

The two-time major champion has moved on to her fourth coach in less than a year, hiring Fissette, who has worked with several Grand Slam winners in the past.

The former professional guided Kim Clijsters to three Grand Slam titles between 2009 and 2011 and has also worked with major winners Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber.

Osaka has been without a coach since September, when she split with Jermaine Jenkins following a disappointing defence of her US Open title.

Jenkins was himself a replacement for Sascha Bajin, who Osaka parted ways from in February, weeks after winning her first major at Melbourne Park.

She subsequently suffered early exits at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Osaka's 2019 win Down Under, after her breakthrough US Open title, made her Asia's first world No 1 and the first player of any nation to claim their first two Grand Slam titles back-to-back since Jennifer Capriati in 2001.

Now ranked third in the world, Osaka had her father filling in as coach following the split with Jenkins.

