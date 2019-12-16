Roger Federer admits he suffered a 'bit of a breakdown' in Colombia after cancelled match

Roger Federer opened up about an emotional time during his tour

Roger Federer admits he suffered a "bit of a breakdown" during last month's tour of Mexico and South America after he felt what was supposed to be a dream match falling apart.

Shortly before Federer and Alexander Zverev were supposed to commence their exhibition match in Colombia, the government imposed a curfew due to large scale demonstrations and riots.

With a huge crowd already present, Federer reluctantly decided that the situation was not safe.

Footage from a documentary, which will air in December, shows Federer walking back to his locker room where he broke down in tears and was hugged by Zverev.

"We went to warm up and were having a blast on the court, but then everything started to get a bit crazy," Federer said.

"I was thinking is this the best scenario? Because people need to get home and be safe and this was honestly when I knew we shouldn't play, it was too much stress and pressure for everybody.

"I had a bit of a breakdown. It was not going to be the dream match it was supposed to have been and I could feel it all falling apart at the end. When I came back [to the locker room] I was emotionally wasted."

I promise everyone Sasha and I will be returning in the future to give our Colombian fans the chance to see us play.

I promise everyone Sasha and I will be returning in the future to give our Colombian fans the chance to see us play.

With such great and lasting memories from my 2012 tour to Bogota I can't wait to make that happen again.

Throughout Federer's illustrious career, visits to South America have been rare with few big tournaments being held there, but this tour took in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.

"It was an unbelievable and amazing trip, each step along the way as the fans expressed their love of the sport and appreciation for the experience," the Swiss player said.

"There were so many highlights, it was truly a magical adventure and a blast as well."

