Maria Sharapova to play in Brisbane after injury-hit 2019

Maria Sharapova has dropped to world No 133

Maria Sharapova will compete in the Brisbane International in January after accepting a wildcard.

The five-time Grand Slam champion only played 15 matches in 2019 due to a shoulder injury.

Sharapova, whose world ranking has plummeted to 133, has not played a competitive match since a first-round defeat at the US Open in August.

"Brisbane, I've missed you, and I'm so excited to be starting off my year 2020 at your tournament, in your city," Sharapova said in a social media video.

"I've missed the fans, I've missed the event so much, and I am so looking forward to seeing everyone."

Australian world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and reigning Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova are also set to compete in the event from January 6-12.

The tournament comes ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, which takes place in Melbourne from January 20 until February 2.

Sharapova, who failed a drugs test at the 2016 Australian Open which led to a 15-month ban from the sport, will need a wildcard to earn direct entrance into the main singles draw at Melbourne Park.