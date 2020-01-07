Great Britain ease past Moldova in ATP Cup

Dan Evans helped Great Britain to a 3-0 cleansweep against Moldova in their round-robin tie

Great Britain improved their chances of qualifying for the knock-out stage of the inaugural ATP Cup after a 3-0 whitewash against Moldova in their round-robin tie.

Dan Evans repeated his form from his victory on Sunday against world No 11 David Goffin on Sunday, wrapping up the tie with a 6-2 6-2 win over Radu Albot in Sydney.

The world No 42 saved multiple breaks in the second set to lead 3-1, his passing shots proving too much for the Moldovan.

Earlier, Cam Norrie beat Moldova's Alexander Cozbinov in straight sets 6-2 6-2.

The 24-year-old's victory came relatively easily, despite Cozbinov fighting back with several good points in the second set.

But the Briton's stamina was too strong, with a double fault handing Norrie the break 5-2 and he served comfortably for the match.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury are all smiles after winning their doubles match

The final word went to Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury who beat Albot and Alexander Cozbinov 6-2 6-3.

The Britons broke their opponents early to take a 4-2 lead before Murray closed out the first set 6-2.

Murray broke again early in the second set, a forehand winner up the line taking Britain to 2-0 and delighting team captain Tim Henman on the court's edge.

A pair of aces from Salisbury took the Britons to 5-2 before Murray held his serve to win the match.

Qualification scenarios

Great Britain captain Tim Henman knows his side kept their hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stages alive with the wn

The tie victory means Britain could top Group C if Belgium defeats Bulgaria 2-1, ensuring Henman and his charges entry to the quarter-finals.

But if Bulgaria wins the tie, Britain will need results in other rounds to go their way in to secure a runner-place in the next round.

The six group winners and two best second-place finishers advance to the quarter-finals in Sydney. Two quarter-finals are set for Thursday and two more on Friday. The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday and the final on Sunday at Ken Rosewall Arena.

