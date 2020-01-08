Novak Djokovic helps Serbia reach ATP Cup quarter-finals

1:12 Novak Djokovic won his third straight singles match to help Serbia beat Chile 2-1 in the final day of group matches at the ATP Cup in Brisbane Novak Djokovic won his third straight singles match to help Serbia beat Chile 2-1 in the final day of group matches at the ATP Cup in Brisbane

Novak Djokovic maintained his perfect start at the ATP Cup to help Serbia reach the quarter-finals, with the world number two improving to three singles wins and one doubles victory from four matches.

Djokovic, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament, beat Chile's Cristian Garin 6-3 6-3 in Brisbane.

Dusan Lajovic earlier broke Nicolas Jarry three times en route to a 6-2 7-6 (7-3) win, as the Serb finished the round-robin stage with a 2-1 singles record.

Serbia won Group A on Monday and, despite a loss doubles against Chile, will travel to Sydney to compete in the top eight.

Rafael Nadal takes a team selfie after helping Spain qualify for the quarter-finals

Spain also progressed in Perth after world No 1 Rafael Nadal beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in a gruelling battle over two hours and eight minutes in Perth.

Nadal's team-mate Roberto Bautista Agut beat Go Soeda 6-2 6-4 as Spain topped Group B and set up a last-eight tie in Sydney on Friday.

Nadal secured Spain's spot in the quarter-finals after they beat Japan 3-0

Poland beat Dominic Thiem's Austria to finish second in Group E, with the world No 4 losing 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-5) to Hubert Hurkacz.

Later, France takes on South Africa in Brisbane, Georgia meet Uruguay in Perth and Marin Cilic's Croatia battle Argentina in Sydney.

