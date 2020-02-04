Lifelong Liverpool fan Caroline Wozniacki receives special message from Steven Gerrard

Former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard has sent a special video message to Caroline Wozniacki

Lifelong Liverpool fan Caroline Wozniacki has received a special video message from former Anfield great Steven Gerrard following her retirement from tennis.

The Dane announced last month she will retire after the Australian Open at the age of 29. Melbourne finally brought her the Grand Slam title she craved in 2018.

Wozniacki struggled to hold back the tears after going out of the tournament to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the third round as she bid a fond farewell to tennis.

As a Life long @LFC supporter, I can’t tell you how much pride this video gives me!!! Thank you so much #stevengerrard !!! And as always, go reds!!!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/IhF1M016Xt — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 4, 2020

Wozniacki, who finished her career with a total of 30 WTA titles, including one WTA Finals title, was sent a special farewell video message by former Liverpool captain, Gerrard.

On top of the world... Until I rolled my ankle minutes later 🤦🏼‍♀️🙈 #welcometoretirement 😂 pic.twitter.com/m3vtZGd6Og — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 2, 2020

He said: "Hello Caroline. Hope you're well and good. I hope you're enjoying retiring and getting some rest. I just wanna say congratulations for an incredible career. You've gave us so many highs over the years. I've really enjoyed watching you. So major congratulations to ya. And I wish you all the best for the future."

Wozniacki shed a few tears after she was knocked out of the Australian Open

Wozniacki responded on Twitter: "As a Life long @LFC supporter, I can't tell you how much pride this video gives me!!! Thank you so much #stevengerrard !!! And as always, go reds!!!! #YNWA"

"Caro, I don’t know how to say goodbye to you.“

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for tennis.”

"I wish you all the best in your personal life. Happiness. Health.”@atptour players @rogerfederer, @DjokerNole & @RafaelNadal send messages of ❤️ to @CaroWozniacki.#CongratsCaro pic.twitter.com/JkHBtBV43n — WTA (@WTA) January 24, 2020

