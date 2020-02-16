Kim Clijsters to face Garbine Muguruza on return from seven-year absence in Dubai

Kim Clijsters trains ahead of the 2020 Dubai Tennis Championships

Kim Clijsters will return to professional tennis for the first time in seven years at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Garbine Muguruza on Monday.

The 36-year-old, who won four Grand Slam titles but last played at the US Open in 2012, will face two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza after initial opponent Kiki Bertens withdrew.

Clijsters announced her second comeback to the sport last September, but a wrist injury ended hopes of returning to the court at last month's Australian Open.

"I am really excited to be getting back to the match court," Clijsters told the WTA website.

"I can't wait to return to the game I love and play in front of the fans again - the support and encouragement that I've received since the announcement has been overwhelming."

Clijsters first retired from tennis in 2007, taking a break to have the first of her three children, but came back within 24 months to claim three of her four Grand Slam titles and return to the top of the rankings in 2011.

Clijsters told Sky News last month the guilt of combining motherhood with being a top-level athlete reduces as her three children get older.

The Belgian insists she feels under no pressure to "prove anything" and told Sky News last month she believes can still compete with the best players in the world.

"Whenever I'm at a Grand Slam playing the legends, if somebody asked me 'Hey, do you want to hit some balls?', I'm the first one to be like 'I'll hit. I'll be the hitting partner for your practice today'," she said.

"The love for the sport is obviously still there. I don't feel like I need to prove anything, but I want to challenge myself and I want to be strong again."

Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova are among six of the top 10-ranked women competing at the competition in Dubai.