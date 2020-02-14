Roger Federer: French Open only clay court appearance in 2020

Roger Federer still believes he can add to his Grand Slam tally

Roger Federer will play the French Open as his only clay-court tournament this season, says his agent Tony Godsick.

The Swiss skipped the entire clay court season in 2017 and 2018 and last year played only two tournaments on the surface before arriving in Paris for the French Open.

There was speculation that Federer would include the Madrid and Rome Masters in his truncated schedule for 2020 but his agent said that was not the case.

"As his schedule states, he plans on playing just Roland Garros," said Godsick.

The 38-year-old has been cutting down on the number of tournaments he plays over the last few years in a bid to prolong his career.

Federer's Slam Titles Australian Open 6 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018 French Open 1 2009 Wimbledon 8 2003-2007, 2009, 2012, 2017 US Open 5 2004-2008

Unlike his main rivals, Federer, who won the last of his 20 Grand Slam titles in 2018 at Melbourne Park, opted out of the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia to spend more time with his family before launching his 22nd season on Tour.

He added a number of exhibition tournaments to his schedule at the end of 2019, in South America, Mexico and Hangzou, China.

He arrived at the Australian Open having not played a competitive match since the ATP Finals in November but still made it to the semi-finals, where he fell to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Federer lost to Rafael Nadal in four French Open finals

Federer, who has won the French Open only once, in 2009, will arrive well rested for this year's campaign at Roland Garros, which begins on May 24.

He has reached a total of five French Open finals, losing to Rafael Nadal four times and defeating Robin Soderling in 2009, who had handed the Spaniard his first defeat since his debut in 2005.

The Miami Masters hard-court tournament is the last on his schedule before the French Open, which takes place on May 24.

The Swiss will defend his title at the Dubai Duty Free tennis championships next week before playing at next month's BNP Paribas Open in California.

While Federer has gone seven straight Grand Slams without adding to his collection, the Swiss said in Melbourne he still thinks he can win more.

"Yes, I do believe that," said Federer.

"I think by having the year that I had last year, also with what I have in my game, how I'm playing, I do feel that, yeah."

