Cameron Norrie upsets third seed Taylor Fritz at Delray Beach Open

Last Updated: 19/02/20 10:50am

Cameron Norrie claimed a 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 victory over third seed Taylor Fritz to progress to the second round of the Delray Beach Open.

British No 2 Norrie won the first set against his American opponent, but Fritz levelled the match following a tie-break in the second, after coming back from 4-2 down to take the set.

The 24-year-old Briton won the decider to progress through to the round-of-16 where he will meet American wildcard Brandon Nakashima for a quarter-final spot.

Second seed Milos Raonic also progressed in the tournament following a comprehensive 6-2 6-2 win against Denis Istomin, but defending champion and eighth seed Radu Albot suffered a 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-2) defeat to wild card Jack Sock.

Fourth seeded American Reilly Opelka received a tougher-than-expected challenge against qualifier Ernests Gulbis but managed to overcome the Latvian in three sets 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

At the Open 13 Provence, Marin Cilic claimed a comeback victory in three sets to beat qualifier Ilya Ivashka.

Cilic lost the first set 3-6 but bounced back to take the next two 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to progress to the round of 16.

Frenchman Gilles Simon beat fellow countryman Harold Mayot in with a straightforward 6-4 7-6 (3) triumph, while eighth-seed Hubert Hurkacz also advanced with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Antoine Hoang.

Meanwhile, at the Rio Open presented by Claro, fifth seed Borna Coric claimed a hard-fought win over Juan Ignacio Londero in straight sets 7-6 (5) 7-5.

His narrow victory sets up a second-round clash with home favourite Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Wild's compatriot Thiago Monteiro also flew the Brazilian flag high with a three-set win over fourth-seeded Argentinian Guido Pella 5-7 6-4 7-6 (3).

And top seed Dominic Thiem managed to repel a second-set fightback to defeat Brazilian wild card Felipe Alves 6-2 4-6 6-1.

