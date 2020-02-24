Novak Djokovic continues perfect start to season with opening win Dubai
Novak Djokovic is bidding for his fifth title in Dubai, and first since 2013
World No 1 Novak Djokovic continued his perfect start to the season with victory against Malek Jaziri at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.
Djokovic is yet to lose a match in 2020 having led Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Australia followed by his eighth crown in Melbourne.
He made it 14-0 this year following a straightforward 6-1 6-2 victory over Tunisian Jaziri in exactly an hour.
The 32-year-old is chasing his fifth title in Dubai and his first since 2013.
"It's a great way to start out the tournament," said Djokovic. "As I've said in the press conference prior to the tournament, I miss playing here. I really enjoy it. I enjoy night sessions, I think I've done everything as well as I imagined it to be for the first match.
"Of course, there's things that always can be improved, things that can be better. But I have to be satisfied with the performance."
Djokovic, who is taking part in the tournament for the first time since 2016, will face Philipp Kohlschreiber for a spot in the quarter-finals. The German came through against Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 4-6 6-4 6-0.
Karen Khachanov was tested in the early stages of his opening match, before charging to a 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 victory against Mikhail Kukushkin.
Khachanov advances to a second-round encounter against wild card Prajnesh Gunneswaran or Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak.
