Novak Djokovic through to quarter-finals at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Novak Djokovic is bidding for his fifth title in Dubai, and first since 2013
Last Updated: 26/02/20 4:50pm
Novak Djokovic improved his imperious record to 15-0 this year following a 6-3 6-1 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber in 59 minutes at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
The world No 1 made it through to the quarter-finals for the 11th time in as many appearances in Dubai where he will meet Karen Khachanov.
Djokovic is yet to lose a match in 2020 having led Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Australia followed by his eighth crown in Melbourne.
Third time Djokovic begins the year 15-0 (better):
17-0 in 2013
41-0 in 2011
Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled through to beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 to reach the next round.
The Greek star will meet Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany for a spot in the semi-finals on Thursday.
