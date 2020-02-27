Dan Evans through to semi-finals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Britain's Dan Evans continued his wonderful start to the year after making it through to the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Evans beat sixth seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets 6-2 7-6 (11-9) on Thursday to set up a meeting against second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Brit, who was competing in his third quarter-final of 2020, has already come from a set down to beat Fabio Fognini before surviving three match points en route to edging out France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the last round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is next up for Evans

And he continued his excellent form by coming through against 22-year-old Russian in convincing fashion.

He avenged the defeat he suffered to the Russian at the Adelaide International in January and showed great fight to progress after saving two set points in the tie-break.

Greek star Tsitsipas defeated Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 4-6 6-4 6-4.

"I just stayed in there and knew I'd get my chances. I'm very happy with the way I played," Evans told the official ATP Tour website.

"Staying calm is the key, also getting the right balance and being aggressive with my feet. I'm happy to come through and I'll prepare for tomorrow."

Novak Djokovic cruised into the semi-finals with an impressive display

World No 1 Novak Djokovic cruised into the last four dropping just four games in a 6-2 6-2 victory against Russian seventh seed Karen Khachanov.

The Serbian is now 16-0 this year, including six wins at the ATP Cup and his run to the Australian Open title.

"Tough match for Karen," the Serb said in an on-court interview. "I think he can do much better than he has done tonight. It wasn't his day, but on my side I think I played a very solid match."

Djokovic will play Gael Monfils next after the third-seed defeated fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-3.

Evans has five wins over Top 20 opponents this season (Two in 2019):

No 14 Rublev - Dubai QF



No 11 Fognini - Dubai 1R



No 17 Khachanov - Rotterdam 2R



No 18 de Minaur - ATP Cup QF



No 11 Goffin - ATP Cup RR



