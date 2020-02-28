Heather Watson through to Mexican Open semi-final, Kyle Edmund knocked out

Heather Watson has won 4 WTA titles in her career

British No 2 Heather Watson toiled to a 6-3 1-6 6-1 victory to book her place in the last four of the Mexican Open.

The Briton took on world No 86 Christina McHale for a chance to play Xiyu Wang and looked comfortable as she wrapped up the opening set inside 39 minutes.

A pair of breaks for the American saw Watson on the wrong end of a 5-1 scoreline in the second set with McHale converting her first set point to force a decider.

However Watson proved too good in the third, breaking for 3-1 and 5-1 before serving out the match.

Kyle Edmund is currently 44th in the ATP rankings

In the men's draw, Kyle Edmund lost his quarter-final clash with American Taylor Fritz in straight sets 6-4 6-3.

Fritz recorded 11 aces during the tie, with a break at 5-4 seeing the Briton lose the first set and two consecutive dropped service games in the second proving costly.

