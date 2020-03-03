Dominic Thiem up to world No 3 to break Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer dominance

Dominic Thiem has risen to a career-high No 3 to break the dominance of the 'Big Three' of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the first time since May 2019.

The Austrian, coached by Nicolas Massu, has enjoyed a stellar 12 months culminating in reaching his third Grand Slam final at the Australian Open last month and has now overtaken Federer in the rankings - with Djokovic No 1 and Nadal No 2.

Thiem has won five titles from eight tour-level finals as well as compiling an impressive 55-19 match record.

Thiem will be defending his Indian Wells crown later this month

Last March, Thiem claimed the biggest title of his career when he beat Roger Federer to win the Indian Wells Masters 1000 title.

The Austrian has reached three Grand Slam finals - two at the French Open, losing both to Nadal, and then losing to Djokovic in an Australian Open thriller last month.

He also finished runner-up at the 2019 ATP Finals in London to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Thiem, who has been a permanent member of the Top 10 since June, 2016 has also picked up titles at the China Open in Beijing, Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Barcelona Open and Generali Open in Kitzbuhel.

