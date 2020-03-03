Andy Murray back training on court a week after contemplating more surgery

0:31 Andy Murray posted updates of his recovery on Instagram, with the caption: 'Do you give up or keep fighting?' Andy Murray posted updates of his recovery on Instagram, with the caption: 'Do you give up or keep fighting?'

Andy Murray has returned to on-court training as he continues with his recovery from a pelvic injury that has kept the former world No 1 out of action since November.

The 32-year-old has not played since the Davis Cup finals after being diagnosed with what was initially thought to be mild bruising on his pelvic bone.

Murray pulled out of the Australian Open and then two ATP events last month and revealed he could need an operation to remove bone growth associated with the hip-resurfacing surgery he underwent last January.

The two-time Wimbledon winner has been building-up his rehabilitation work in recent weeks and gave a positive update of himself hitting balls on Tuesday.



Murray posted three videos on his Instagram page, with the first including a poll asking his followers: "Do you give up or keep fighting?"

He appeared to be moving relatively freely during the high-intensity workout but the session seemed to have taken its toll in the end, with Murray adding: "Legs gone."

Speaking last week, Murray made clear his intentions to return to playing in time for the remainder of this year's Grand Slams, beginning with the French Open in May.

Murray has also been named as one of four players in the initial line-up for June's Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club, where he is a five-time champion.

