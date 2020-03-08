Bianca Andreescu out of Indian Wells through injury; Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber also missing

World No 4 Bianca Andreescu will not defend her Indian Wells title due to a lingering knee injury.

The reigning US Open champion injured her left knee injury at the WTA Finals last October and has not played since.

Having already missed the Australian Open, the Canadian announced on Saturday a return to Indian Wells is not on the cards this season.

"As many of you know, I've been working through an injury I suffered last year during the WTA Finals. It's been a long road to recovery, and while I was looking forward to getting back on court and defending my title at Indian Wells, unfortunately, I'm still not 100 per cent," Andreescu said in a statement.

"I would like to thank you all for your continued support and sticking with me on this journey. Your kind words have been so uplifting.

"While I am disappointed that I am not competing next week in a tournament where I have such great memories, I am focused on my recovery and rehab and working hard to get back on the court as soon as possible."

Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, last year's finalist, who both announced their withdrawals on Friday due to injuries.

