Rafael Nadal plays his part in Red Cross initiative to deal with coronavirus

Rafael Nadal has teamed up with the Red Cross initiative in Spain to help tackle the coronavirus

Rafael Nadal has taken to social media to reveal details of his association with a Red Cross initiative to try and tackle the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

Spain's death toll from the virus has surpassed the official figure from China, while its rate of infection has increased by a fifth and almost 27,000 people are being treated in hospital.

The country now has 47,610 confirmed cases.

Former world No 1 and 19-time Grand Slam champion, Nadal, has teamed up with NBA star Pau Gasol and the Red Cross Respond project to help supply medical equipment, build hospital infrastructures, as well as helping vulnerable families and creating brand new accommodation.

Pau Gasol has joined forces with Nadal

Nadal said in a Twitter post: "In this situation which is totally new for everyone, after giving it further thought, I have come to the conclusion that you, the Spanish people, have never failed us, the athletes. You have always been by our side in happy moments, (but also) in difficult times.

"You have always had understanding with us when things have not gone well, but when things have gone well you have always been there celebrating with all of us our joy.

"I think that athletes are what we are in large part thanks to your support, and now is the time that athletes cannot fail you. That's why I decided to call my friend Pau. Together we came to the conclusion of starting this initiative to which we trust that all Spanish sport will unite and give a good example of unity.

"We're teaming up with the Red Cross Respond project. In this project the Red Cross is supplying medical equipment, they are building hospital infrastructures, they are helping the most vulnerable families, and they are also creating accommodation for special groups and many other things.

"The objective is clear: To get 11 million Euros for helping 1,350,000 people. We trust that all Spanish sports (sportsmen and sportswomen) will come together and support the initiative to achieve our goal. Pau and I have already made our donation. We rely on you because surely this is going to be our best victory."

Nadal joins a list of athletes helping out the needy, with Roger Federer also announcing on Wednesday that he was donating one million Swiss Francs to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.

