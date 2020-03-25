Coronavirus: Roger Federer donates one million Swiss Francs to vulnerable families in Switzerland

Roger Federer has donated one million Swiss Francs to vulnerable families in Switzerland to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss government announced emergency measures to combat the coronavirus four weeks ago, but officials have expected the outbreak to get worse because of the crisis over the border in northern Italy.

Federer wrote in a message on his Instagram page: "These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

"Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!"

Federer's donation comes after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola donated one million euros to fight the pandemic in Spain.

Juventus and Portugal ace Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes donated one million euros to three intensive care units for patients suffering from coronavirus at hospitals in Lisbon and Porto.

And last week Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski donated the same amount to fight the pandemic in Germany.

