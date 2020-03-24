Pep Guardiola donates €1m to help fight coronavirus in Spain

Pep Guardiola managed Barcelona from 2008 to 2012

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made a donation of €1m (£918,000) to help fight coronavirus in Spain.

Spaniard Guardiola - a former manager of Barcelona, and is currently with his family at his home in the city - has made his donation to the Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.

Spain is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe with more than 2,696 people dead and nearly 40,000 infected.

It will go towards buying medical equipment and protective material for hospital staff in Catalonia.

"Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Fundacio Angel Soler Daniel for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic," the Foundation said in a statement.

"The fundraising campaign led by the Official College of Doctors of Barcelona and managed through the Foundation, is aimed at obtaining cash donations from doctors who are members of the college and the general population to buy health equipment which is currently lacking in hospitals in Catalonia.

"It will also help to finance the alternative 3D production of respirator masks and other protective items for health workers."