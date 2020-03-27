Coronavirus: Novak Djokovic donates one milllion euros for the purchase of medical equipment

Novak Djokovic won his eighth Australian Open title earlier this year

The world's No 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have pledged €1m to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment in his native Serbia.

Djokovic joins a lengthy list of athletes who have joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including several top tennis players.

Rafael Nadal has called on Spanish athletes to help raise €11m to help fight the pandemic while Roger Federer contributed one million Swiss Francs to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.

Djokovic told the media at a video conference: "I wish to express my gratitude to all the medical staff across the world and in my native Serbia for helping everyone infected by the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, more and more people are getting infected every day.

"My wife Jelena and I are putting together a plan how to best donate our resources to people in need.

"Our donation is €1m for the purchase of ventilators and other medical equipment."

Serbia has reported 457 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven deaths.

Djokovic was in imperious form before the pandemic brought the tennis season to a halt, with both the men's and women's tours suspended until June 7 at least.

Djokovic will not be able to try and extend his winning run until June at the earliest

The 32-year-old Serb has won 18 straight matches this season, lifting the ATP Cup with Serbia before a record-extending eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne, and then a fifth title at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

He is now spending an extended amount of time with his family and said: "The situation is very unpredictable.

"There is a lot of fear and panic and I understand that completely, because there is so much suffering.

"My family and I are trying to stay as positive and high-spirited as possible in battling this impostor of a virus."

