Andy Murray tells Novak Djokovic injuries and isolation has prepared him for life after tennis

Andy Murray, who last played in November, was due to return to tennis last month

Andy Murray has told Novak Djokovic he is more prepared for life after tennis following his injuries and the coronavirus lockdown.

The two tennis rivals held an Instagram live call for an hour on Friday evening and Murray says time with his family has assured him he will be able to cope with life after tennis.

Murray's hip issue kept him out of action between July 2017 and June 2018 and he was again sidelined from January 2019 until he returned to doubles action in June of that year following surgery.

The three-time Grand Slam winner said: "I have realised when tennis is done for me, I will be just fine because I have enjoyed being at home.

Murray had hip surgery in 2019 (Credit @andymurray Instagram)

"You are learning a new way of living. You are at home all of the time. It's a big change but the positives certainly outweigh the negatives."

Djokovic said he was full of admiration for Murray to come back from such a major injury and said it took him five months to get back to his best following an elbow injury in 2017.

"I have great respect for you doing all you can to come back after your injury. I have only had one major injury. I took six months off and skipped a Slam for the first time," Djokovic added.

"At that time, (my wife) Jelena was pregnant with our second child so it was the perfect time for me to be at home. To try and find that motivation again after? I thought I would deal with the competition emotionally better than I did.

"It took me four or five months for me to play the way I wanted to play."

Djokovic craves Olympic glory

Murray and Djokovic reminisced over their previous matches and despite all his successes in Grand Slams, Djokovic says missing out on Olympic glory is a regret.

The Brit beat Djokovic in the semi-finals at London 2012 on the way to winning gold.

Djokovic won a bronze medal in Beijing in 2008 after losing to Rafael Nadal in the last four and also experienced a first-round exit in Rio in 2016.

Murray, a double gold medalist, asked Djokovic if he could change one result in his career, what would it be?

Murray beat Novak Djokovic in the semi-final at London 2012

The Serbian answered added: "It would be in relation to the Olympics. I wish I could change the match I played against you in London, or Rafa in Beijing.

"Before Rio, I had the best 15 months of my career behind me. I felt really sad I was not at my best (because of a wrist injury) and I had a tough draw. With a better draw, I could have maybe made my way through it.

"For sure, I have been fortunate to win all four Grand Slams and Masters series'."

Murray said he would pick his French Open final defeat to Djokovic in 2016.

Djokovic beat Murray to win his only French Open in 2016

The 32-year-old said he would choose to win that match over his four Australian Open final defeats to Djokovic.

Murray added: "The French Open final. I would have loved to win the Australian Open or the French Open but because clay was the hardest surface for me to adapt to.

"If I had managed to win the French, it would have been my biggest achievement. For you, it was the first time you won the French."

Who is tennis' GOAT?

Murray asked Djokovic who he believes is the greatest of all time in the sport and how can it be compared.

Roger Federer holds the record of most Grand Slams in men's singles with 20, Nadal is second on 19, and Djokovic is two behind the Spaniard on 17.

Djokovic said: "The amount of Grand Slams, weeks as world number one, Masters titles and head-to-head records. I am fortunate I am in the conversation. I don't think you can compare generations."

Djokovic is three behind Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam list

Murray says he believes he has faced the three best players of all time.

He responded: "In my opinion, all three of the best players are playing in this generation. You don't have to compare the generations.

"We don't know what everyone will finish on Slam-wise. For me, it depends on the surface. Rafa's record on clay, nobody competes with. Your (Djokovic) record on hard courts is the best. Federer is the best grass court player. The surfaces make it difficult."

Djokovic added: "I think it is good for tennis that we are having this conversation. Only when I finish my career, I think I can observe things from a more neutral standpoint.

"I think three guys dominating on three different surfaces is something I can agree with."