Andy Murray suggests Grand Slam prize money be cut to help others

Andy Murray feels Grand Slam prize money could be revised

Andy Murray suggests Grand Slam prize money could be cut to help lower-ranked players struggling financially.

As the coronavirus pandemic takes its economic toll on the sporting world, tennis is under a lengthy shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis.

The sport's suspension is depriving an income for lower-level players who depend solely on tournament winnings, and the former world number one believes winners' prize money from top events could be better used to help the game's lower earners.

"Players ranked 250-300 in the world, it's going to be really challenging," the three-time Grand Slam winner told CNN.

"In the last few years, there's been some improvements... but probably not enough.

"Sometimes you see the prize money cheque for the winner of the Grand Slams. And it's like, I don't know what it is exactly, but something like $4m.

"Could that money be used better and spent elsewhere in the earlier rounds or the qualifying draws or maybe used to grow some of the smaller events?"

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who recovered from hip surgery last year to win the Antwerp title in October, was targeting a return to the tour at the Miami Open in March after completing his rehabilitation from another hip injury.

