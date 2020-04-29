Tara Moore calls for larger percentage of revenue to be distributed to players on tour

Tara Moore has called for Grand Slam prize money to be revised

Britain's Tara Moore has called for Grand Slam prize money to be revised in order to help lower-ranked players struggling financially.

Andy Murray has suggested Grand Slam prize money could be cut to help lower-ranked players struggling financially, but Moore, ranked 447 in the world, believes a bigger pot would be more beneficial in allowing the tour to thrive.

"If you're number one in the world or top 10 in the world you're totally deserving of the salary you're getting. I feel there's a bigger problem with the distribution of prize money," Moore told Sky Sports News' presenter Roger Clarke.

"Of the Grand Slams only 14 per cent of gross revenue is generated back out to players so if that pot is bigger and say they put in another 10 per cent, that 10 per cent can help the rest of the tour survive.

"They don't have to necessarily have to put it back into tournaments but create a sort of revenue-based source or a salary or some sort of health care or pension for players just to make it a little bit more enticing to play. I think that will help grow the sport in general."

Roger Federer is an advocate for the ATP and WTA to merge forces

Roger Federer repeated calls for the men's ATP and women's WTA to join forces - with many believing the current system is too confusing for fans given separate ranking systems, subscriptions services and websites.

Moore thinks a merger between the ATP and WTA would cut costs and allow the sport to flourish at junior level.

The ATP, WTA, ITF and the four Grand Slams have always been a separate entity with a separate voice. I think this is a great time for all of them to come together because we're all in the same situation. Tara Moore has called for unity

"A lot of players on the women's side have been very vocal about connecting the ATP and the WTA, especially big names," she said.

"Personally, I think it's a great venture for both the ATP and WTA. They can cut media costs and also bring in more fans by hosting joint tournaments. I think joint tournaments would be a lot more fun for the fans and it will help grow the sport.

"There's always been a problem in tennis with the disjointed figureheads of the sport. The ATP, WTA, ITF and the four Grand Slams have always been a separate entity with a separate voice. I think this is a great time for all of them to come together because we're all in the same situation."

0:42 Moore says that her fellow professionals are 'very unhappy' with the lack of support provided by the International Tennis Federation during the coronavirus pandemic Moore says that her fellow professionals are 'very unhappy' with the lack of support provided by the International Tennis Federation during the coronavirus pandemic

Moore has started her campaign to run for International Tennis Federation (ITF) council with the organisation looking to give players more of a voice.

"We've been advocating that for a while," said Moore. "They haven't really taken any input from players for a very long time so it is a positive change. In this crazy time, all players are trying to make the tour a better place to come back to. At the moment, we're all sat at home doing nothing. We have a lot of free time on our hands so now is the time to speak up and let organisations know what we want as players coming back.

"Tennis has to be a comfortable way of living for a lot of lower-ranked players otherwise the tour won't survive.

"I'm trying to campaign for a better run ship. The ITF are putting on tournaments and it's all a bit of a factory when they're not actually looking out for our wellbeing. The issues are very small in the grand scheme of things but they're very important to players. If you have happy players then you have a happier tour to come back to."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android