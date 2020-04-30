Andy Murray crowned Madrid Open Virtual champion

Two-times Madrid winner Andy Murray swapped his racket for a controller

Andy Murray prevailed in the inaugural Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro after edging out Belgium's David Goffin in the final.

Murray overcame Goffin on a tiebreak 7-6 (5) on PlayStation game Tennis World Tour in a competition arranged to replace the postponed Madrid Open, which the Scot has won twice in his career.

He said afterwards: "Of all the matches I played, that felt like a proper match, we were a similar level.

"It was good. I enjoyed it, there's not much we can do just now, we spend most of the days indoors and can't get out much so it was a fun thing to do."

Champion on hard court, clay and online! 🏆🏆🏆



🇬🇧 @andy_murray beats David Goffin in the final of the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro to claim a historic triple crown (7-6).#PlayAtHome 🎮 pic.twitter.com/Lz0XOkPScy — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) April 30, 2020

Former world No 1 Murray was gifted a route into the showpiece following some bizarre technical glitches in his semi-final against Diego Schwartzman on Thursday afternoon.

The Argentinian unfathomably kept being awarded points, a situation which led Murray to say: "This is madness."

Schwartzman won a tiebreak - despite the last point being a winner from Murray - but the South American graciously stepped aside.

A tournament statement said: "Due to technical problems with @dieschwartzman's connection that prevented him from competing normally in his semi-final match, the players have agreed that @andy_murray should progress to the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro final."

Kiki Bertens, who won the Madrid title last year, defended her crown with a 6-1 win against Fiona Ferro.

The charity initiative will donate €50,000 (£43,600) to the Madrid Food Bank to help reduce the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murray said on Instagram: "I'll be donating half of the 45 thousand dollars prize money to the NHS and the other half to the tennis player relief fund."