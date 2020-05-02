Dustin Brown says it's been surreal experience returning to competitive tennis action

Dustin Brown returned to competitive action in his homeland of Germany

Dustin Brown said returning to competitive action at the Tennis Point Exhibition Series in Germany amid the coronavirus pandemic was a surreal experience.

The ATP and WTA Tours remain suspended until mid-July at the earliest, but the event in Brown's home country, the first of three that will form the Exo Tennis Series, has at least offered the chance of some competitive action.

The event is taking place without spectators, line judges and ball kids and there are no handshakes after the match.

Players arrive alone and have their own designated space in the venue to prepare. Once on court they sit at opposite sides during the changeovers. The event continues until Monday.

It's been a little light at the end of the tunnel. Dustin Brown

"It's nice to finally play, it's a little surreal to be honest, with everything that is actually going on in the world," said Brown after winning his opening two round-robin matches on Friday.

"With all the safety guidelines I think everyone has done pretty well, doing their best. Even sometimes when it's not that easy. Very happy to be out here and have some fun."

Brown has been pleased with the safety guidelines

Brown, speaking to the Tennis Channel, who are streaming the action live, said in some respects it was a little easier.

"There is not that much pressure," said the 35-year-old, who famously beat Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015. "It's hard to get up and train when you don't know when you can play so this event has definitely helped the mindset for the last couple of weeks, knowing something might happen.

"It's been a little light at the end of the tunnel."

