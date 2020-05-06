Kevin Krawietz is working in local supermarket during coronavirus lockdown

Germany's Kevin Krawietz won the French Open men's doubles title last year

Grand Slam men's doubles champion Kevin Krawietz has taken a job at his local supermarket during the coronavirus lockdown.

Germany's Krawietz, who won the 2019 French Open doubles title with Andreas Mies, received special authorisation to work in Lidl where he has been busy stacking shelves.

The 28-year-old, who has been interspersing his shifts with three training sessions per week, is raring to return to tennis on a full-time basis with the country hoping to ease some lockdown measures later this month.

"This exceptional circumstance has allowed me to do it," Krawietz told German magazine Der Spiegel. "A friend told me this sector was desperately needing people. So I went. I arrange the shelves, sort the empty boxes and disinfect the carts.

"I still do training three times a week. I'm fortunate that I can make my hobby my career. My colleagues here, they get up at five in the morning and by 5:30 they are refilling shelves."

Krawietz, a former Wimbledon junior finalist, who played at London's O2 Arena in the ATP Finals, added that working in a supermarket is a very important job in helping the community and he has no regrets about taking on the role.

"I was doing security at the front door from 3:00-8:30pm and had to stand the whole time. I was already looking at my watch after 30 minutes and thought it was like a fitness session," Krawietz joked. "After that, I was thinking that I'm very lucky to have a job where I get to play tennis and travel so much. But even though getting up at 5am hurts a bit, it's been a new experience and fun to talk with my other colleagues."

