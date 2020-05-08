US Open champion Bianca Andreescu focused on becoming world No 1

Bianca Andreescu remains focused on her goal to become world No 1

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu is remaining focused on her goal to climb to the top of the women's rankings.

Andreescu, currently ranked sixth in the world, won her first WTA title at Indian Wells last year and then beat Serena Williams in the finals at Toronto and again at the US Open in Flushing Meadows to clinch her first Grand Slam crown.

But her climb up the rankings was halted after she injured her left knee at the WTA Finals last October.

She has not played since and her bid to return to competitive tennis suffered a further jolt when the season was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I have been working in my mind. As much as I can. It is a very powerful tool that I like to use. Bianca Andreescu

Andreescu, the first Canadian to win a singles major, said the lockdown had taught her to take nothing for granted.

"I have only been working out right now," Andreescu, who turns 20 next month, told Eurosport's Tennis Legends podcast.

"It is tough here in Toronto because they even closed the parks. So, nobody can play any tennis, basketball or even sit on a bench. But I have been working in my mind. As much as I can. It is a very powerful tool that I like to use.

"I don't know what the future has on hold but I'm going to give my best. I don't like losing so we'll see but that's definitely the goal as every other Grand Slam is as well," added Andreescu.

"Because I want to reach that number 1 spot. I really do."

