Andy Murray joined by Paul Jubb as the newest edition to his management agency

British prospect Paul Jubb says he is "excited" to be working with Andy Murray after joining his 77 sports management agency.

Jubb made his name by becoming the first Briton to win the coveted NCAA men's singles championship for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

He defeated Andrey Rublev, a top 100 scalp, at Eastbourne, before playing at Wimbledon where he made his Grand Slam main draw debut.

He's got a great mindset and work ethic, I'm looking forward to helping him develop as an athlete in any way I can. Andy Murray on Paul Jubb

The 20-year-old, who was raised as an orphan by his grandmother, Valerie, on a council estate in Hull, joins fellow tennis players Katie Swan and Aidan McHugh on the growing list of young players to join Murray's agency.

"We're delighted he chose to sign with us as he starts on his journey as a professional tennis player," said Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion. "He's got a great mindset and work ethic, I'm looking forward to helping him develop as an athlete in any way I can."

Jubb, who is preparing to turn professional, is excited at the prospect of working alongside Murray.

"I'm delighted to be joining 77 sports management and can't wait to get started with the team," he said. "I'm at an important point in my career and am confident that this decision will help me achieve my goals on and off the court.

"I'm really excited to be working with Andy and I hope to make the most of his experience as I make my way in the professional game."

