Marin Cilic says men's tennis will be stronger when coronavirus shutdown ends

Marin Cilic says men's tennis will be stronger than it has been for a decade when the coronavirus shutdown ends.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal have won the last 13 Grand Slams between them as the old guard continue to dominate the game.

Cilic broke the stranglehold by winning the US Open in 2014. The Croatian also made the final at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open the following year.

He believes the likes of Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are getting closer to breaking through.

Dominic Thiem has finished as runner-up at the French Open to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2019 while losing to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open this year

"The health of tennis has grown a lot in the last 12-18 months. This mix of the younger generation, they're maturing much more," Cilic said.

"You now have at least 10 guys that are promising and really strong and they're showing their strength and their potential on the court and the big tournaments. And there's also this older generation still.

"I believe the health of the tennis tour is extremely strong at the moment. I believe competition has come back to the situation we were in, around 2008-2010, where we had so many great, great names in our sport."

Cilic is determined to climb the ATP rankings

Cilic showed he still has what it takes when, unseeded, he made the Australian Open fourth round this year and says he can climb the ladder again.

"I always believed that there is a place for me at the top of the tennis world and you have to earn it," added Cilic, who peaked at No 3 in the world in 2018.

"I also believe there is still space for me at the top in these next several years - at top 10, top 15 and I believe I can be there."

