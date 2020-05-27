Wayne Gretzky hails Bianca Andreescu as a hero for young kids

Bianca Andreescu has been applauded for her professionalism

Ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has hailed Bianca Andreescu as a hero for young kids after claiming her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Andreescu stormed to her breakthrough title success in Indian Wells before upsetting Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows last year.

The 19-year-old has since been out of action with a knee problem severely limiting her court-time before the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NBA superstar Steve Nash and co-host Vasek Pospisil on the latest episode of Tennis United, NHL icon Gretzky has been surprised by the way Andreescu has handled herself on the big stage.

She handled herself with such poise, she was so humble, so appreciative. Gretzky on Andreescu

"I remember watching her first match [at Indian Wells] and thinking that's one of the hardest working athletes I've ever seen in my life," said Gretzky.

"She went on to win the tournament and then, at the US Open, to play in front of all those fans and everyone cheering the American girl - and one of the greatest athletes of all time - was pretty special. My hat goes off to her for how she handled herself and how she handled the pressure."

Gretzky lifts the Stanley Cup for the Edmonton Oilers

Gretzky, who won the Stanley Cup four times with the Edmonton Oilers during his illustrious career, added: "The thing that impressed me most about her - and I've said this to a lot of people - is not how good she is or how hard she works but how she handles herself with the media. She handled herself with such poise, she was so humble, so appreciative.

"I don't think we could have a better hero in our country for young kids. She's truly remarkable and deserves all the credit she's getting."

