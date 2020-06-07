Karolina Pliskova talks about being called the 'ice queen' of tennis

Karolina Pliskova has laughed off her 'ice queen' tag, saying that she is anything but immune to emotion during matches.

The world No 3 has revealed she gets nervous and scared just like any other player when she takes to the court.

Pliskova has been noted for her calm on-court demeanour, but the Czech star opened up on her true feelings when speaking to 'Chatting with Daniela', Roland Garros' daily show.

"Of course I get nervous, scared. Annoyed a lot," said Pliskova, who has picked up 16 career titles on the WTA Tour.

"It's strange because when I was young, let's say 10 or 12, I broke so many racquets. My parents were like: 'So when we buy racquets, don't break them because it's kind of expensive!'

"I was like: 'OK, but once I buy them for myself or once I get it, I can break them!'

"I stopped it in the juniors. When we started playing in women's tournaments, I just wanted to stay calm.

"It's not that I don't want to have emotions, I have so many emotions."

They see me in real life and I'm laughing all the time and telling jokes, they're like: 'No, it's not you, it's not possible.' Karolina Pliskova

The former US Open finalist went on to discuss her 'ice queen' tag, saying people are shocked when they see her being all jovial in real life.

"People when they see me on TV they are like: 'Come on, you're completely frozen.' Like an ice queen, they call me," she said.

"Then they see me in real life and I'm laughing all the time and telling jokes, they're like: 'No, it's not you, it's not possible.'

"It's me, but it's my focus. It helps me not to panic and to stay calm. It's not in my personality to tell some jokes on court - I would completely lose my focus and my game would go away completely, so that's why I'm like this."

