Roger Federer to miss US and French Opens due to surgery

Roger Federer is hoping to return to action in 2021

Roger Federer has announced he will miss the remainder of the 2020 season after undergoing further surgery on his right knee.

The 38-year-old has not played competitively since his Australian Open semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic in January, having had his first bout of surgery the following month.

With the tennis season still under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Federer has now written off the prospect of making a return until the new year.

In a message on his social media channels Federer wrote: "A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee.

"Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 per cent ready to play at my highest level.

"I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season."

The ATP Tour is on hold until at least the end of July due to the pandemic, with the US Open and French Open still set for a hectic back-to-back schedule in August and September.