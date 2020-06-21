Battle of the Brits: Andy Murray putting 'reputation' on the line, says Jamie Murray

Andy Murray will be putting his "reputation" on the line when he makes his long-awaited return to action at the ‘Battle of the Brits’ on Tuesday, says his brother Jamie.

The former world No 1 has not played since he struggled with a bruise on his pelvic bone at November's Davis Cup Finals in Madrid.

Britain's top-ranked men's singles and doubles players will compete across six days at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, with the hope to raise upwards of £100,000 for NHS Charities Together.

"For him it will be an important event to see where his game is at," Jamie Murray, who has organised the event, told Sky Sports.

"He has obviously not had a competitive match for maybe seven or eight months, so it is a long time.

Andy Murray begun practising again in May when lockdown restrictions were lifted

"From what I have seen over the last couple of weeks he has been training hard with the other boys. I know he is excited about it.

"Everyone is putting their reputation on the line - he has got the biggest reputation out of everyone so there will be a bit of performance pressure on him to kind of show these boys that he is still the top dog."

'The players are really fired up for the event'

This is the first time this generation of players has actually had the opportunity to come together and compete against one another Jamie Murray

The three-time Grand Slam singles champion has been drawn in the "Henman Group" alongside Kyle Edmund, Liam Broady and James Ward.

British No 1 Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie, Jay Clarke and Jack Draper make up the "Rusedski Group" and Jamie Murray is certain of entertaining encounters.

Schroders Battle of the Brits - Singles Groups Tim Henman Group Greg Rusedski Group 1. James Ward 1. Jack Draper 2. Liam Broady 2. Jay Clarke 3. Andy Murray 3. Cameron Norrie 4. Kyle Edmund 4. Dan Evans

Schroders Battle of the Brits - Doubles Groups Paul Hutchins Group Cathie Sabin Group 1. Liam Broady & Cameron Norrie 1. Kyle Edmund & Jack Draper 2. Dan Evans & Lloyd Glasspool 2. Dominic Inglot & Jay Clarke 3. Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski 3. Joe Salisbury & Jonny O'Mara

"I know that the players are really fired up for the event," Murray, who will be playing alongside regular doubles partner and Davis Cup team-mate Neal Skupski, said. "Nobody wants to lose to each other!

"There has been a great sort of energy, intensity to the practices at Roehampton over the last couple of weeks. It has been really good fun to be honest. Everyone is preparing it as best they can for the tournament.

"It is going to be fun to see the guys compete in that unique environment. Unique event, unique environment. Very scaled back [almost] to the conditions when we grew up. No fans, lucky if we have got an umpire and just stripped back.

"The fact that there aren't fans there in the stadium [and] because there is so much riding on it for the players, that energy and intensity will come across well on the TV."

Schroders Battle of the Brits: Order of play Day 1 Tuesday, June 23 1pm start Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski vs Liam Broady & Cameron Norrie Kyle Edmund vs James Ward Dan Evans vs Jay Clarke Andy Murray vs Liam Broady Jack Draper & Kyle Edmund vs Jay Clarke & Dominic Inglot Day 2 Wednesday, June 24 1pm start Liam Broady vs James Ward Joe Salisbury & Jonny O'Mara vs Jay Clarke & Dominic Inglot Cameron Norrie vs Jack Draper Kyle Edmund vs Andy Murray Liam Broady & Cameron Norrie vs Dan Evans & Lloyd Glasspool Day 3 Thursday, June 25 1pm start Joe Salisbury & Jonny O'Mara vs Jack Draper & Kyle Edmund Dan Evans vs Cameron Norrie Jay Clarke vs Jack Draper Andy Murray vs James Ward Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski vs Dan Evans & Lloyd Glasspool

With the series of grass-court lead-up tournaments and Wimbledon cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Murray believes his brand-new event will provide British fans an intriguing insight into the players' different personalities.

"They will see the players almost competing in their natural habitat or environment," he said.

Jamie Murray will play alongside regular doubles partner Neal Skupski at Roehampton

"You have to remember that this is the first time this generation of players has actually had the opportunity to come together and compete against one another. It is very unique in that regard.

"People always get excited when two Brits face off at a regular tournament because there are so few of them, especially in singles, competing at the top level.

"Forever it was Tim [Henman] and Greg [Rusedski] and they stopped and then it was Andy. Recently, Kyle has been up there a bit, Dan Evans is obviously doing really well but it has basically been Andy for the last 10 years, longer now.

"I think the fact that we have got them all together now competing against one another, see all the match-ups is going to be cool!"

