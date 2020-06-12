Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund in Group Tim Henman at Schroders Battle of the Brits

Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund have been drawn in the same group for the Schroders Battle of the Brits, which starts on June 23.

The six-day tournament, organised by Jamie Murray, will be played behind closed doors at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton and will crown a 'Best of British' champion.

The younger Murray brother will be returning to a competitive tennis court for the first time since the Davis Cup finals back in November. Alongside himself and Edmund, are Liam Broady and James Ward in the Tim Henman Group.

Dan Evans, the British No 1 and world No 28, forms part of the Greg Rusedski Group and they're joined by Cameron Norrie, Jay Clarke and Jack Draper.

Schroders Battle of the Brits - Singles Groups Tim Henman Group Greg Rusedski Group 1. James Ward 1. Jack Draper 2. Liam Broady 2. Jay Clarke 3. Andy Murray 3. Cameron Norrie 4. Kyle Edmund 4. Dan Evans

The event is aiming to raise a minum of £100,000 for NHS Charities Together and will be followed by a number of new British Tour events. These events will take place over consecutive weeks from July 3 in Roehampton.

The tournament's doubles competition sees Jamie Murray and his partner Neal Skupski facing-off against Evans and Lloyd Glasspool, Broady and Norrie.

Edmund and Draper will go head-to-head with Dom Inglot and Clarke, Joe Salisbury and Jonny O'Mara.

