Grigor Dimitrov: Adria Tour final cancelled as world no 19 tests positive for coronavirus

Grigor Dimitrov confirmed his positive test in Monaco a day after playing Borna Coric in Croatia

The Adria Tour final has been cancelled after Grigor Dimitrov confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Bulgarian had been competing in the exhibition tournament in Croatia this week until he withdrew with illness.

Dimitrov played on the Serbian leg of the Adria Tour last week and has come into contact with top-10 players Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem

He returned home to Monaco after feeling unwell during his defeat to Borna Coric on Saturday, and has since returned a positive test.

The final of the event, which would have featured world number one Novak Djokovic, was cancelled shortly after as a result.

Dimitrov confirmed the positive test on Instagram, saying: "I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.

"I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy."