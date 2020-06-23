Black Lives Matter: Players and umpires take a knee at Schroders Battle of the Brits

Players and umpire James Keothavong take a knee, in solidarity with the Black Lives Movement campaign

Jamie Murray, Neal Skupski, Liam Broady, Cameron Norrie and umpire James Keothavong all took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement prior to the opening match at Schroders Battle of the Brits.

In keeping with all Premier League players and officials taking a knee in support of the campaign, the all-British tournament at the National Tennis Centre saw players and umpire Keothavong show their backing.

Broady and Norrie ended up causing a shock by defeating favourites Murray and Skupski, 3-6 7-5 11-9 after a close final-set tie-break.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray also showed his support by taking a knee ahead of his match against Liam Broady.

Andy Murray takes a knee ahead of his match against Liam Broady

Jay Clarke takes a knee before his match against Dan Evans

Jay Clarke, ranked 167 in the world, said the Black Lives Matter movement has been "nice to see" and he believes it has been making a difference.

The 21-year-old from Derby took a knee alongside British No 1 Dan Evans and Keothavong before their opening singles match.

I haven't encountered any racism in British tennis, but around the world, yes. Jay Clarke

"If I had the choice then I would [take a knee] but obviously I support the movement and it's nice to see sportspeople taking a knee," Clarke said during his press conference on Tuesday.

"I think obviously the movement is really nice to see and everybody's working together to help support the change. People are actually acknowledging that it is seen as a disadvantage in a lot of different countries and walks of life."

Clarke added: "I haven't encountered any racism in British tennis, but around the world, yes. Playing different events, but in the UK everyone is pretty accepting."

Clarke said his brother and coach, Curtis, has been a rock

Clarke also paid tribute to his brother and his current coach, Curtis, for helping him keep his feet firmly on the ground.

"Curtis is unbelievable. He's my best friend and my brother as well. The fact that he's able to travel with me always helps keep me grounded," Clarke said.

"We speak to my parents every night, check-ins, see how they're doing. To be honest, that's the reason why I've been good, so young, because they've always pushed me in the right direction and helped me make decisions. They're always in my corner."

