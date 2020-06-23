Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour should be 'a lesson for all of us'

Andy Murray (R) believes Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour should have had safety measures in place

Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour should be deemed as "a lesson for all of us to take" after Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events that started in Belgrade, Serbia and moved to Zadar, Croatia, at the weekend.

But Dimitrov tested positive for the virus while Coric, who played the Bulgarian on Saturday in Zadar, also tested positive raising serious concerns for tennis governing bodies in their bid to restart the sport after a lengthy shutdown. Djokovic, the top-ranked player in the world, will now be tested as well.

Grigor Dimitrov (centre) was joined by Alexander Zverev and Djokovic in the first Adria Tour event in Belgrade

The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together.

Djokovic organised nights out in Belgrade for the players and himself, and pictures and videos of him dancing with the other participants at his event were posted on social media.

Once you start having mass gatherings with people coming in from all sorts of countries, it's a recipe for it to kick off. Andy Murray

Murray believes that even though countries like Croatia and Serbia - where events have been played - have different rules, safety measures should have been in place.

"All countries, obviously, have different rules in place," he said. "But I think, though, once you start to bring in international travel into it, and players are coming in and team members from all different parts of the world, you need to make sure you're taking all the correct measures, safety measures, all the precautions that you can, to try avoid a situation like they got into over there.

"Hopefully, it's nothing too bad, there's not a big outbreak there, because my understanding is that in Serbia and Croatia they were handling it fairly well.

"But, once you start having mass gatherings with people coming in from all sorts of countries, it's a recipe for it to kick off. It's kind of a lesson for all of us to take - if we weren't already - to take this extremely seriously, to have as many safety measures in place as possible."

Djokovic poses for photos with volunteers in Belgrade

