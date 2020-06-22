Borna Coric tests positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour game against Grigor Dimitrov

Borna Coric has urged others he came into contact with to get tested

Grigor Dimitrov's final opponent at the cancelled Adria Tour event, Borna Coric, has joined the Bulgarian in testing positive for coronavirus, with Nick Kyrgios calling it a "boneheaded decision" to go ahead with the exhibition tournament.

Dimitrov faced Coric at the event in Croatia on Saturday but returned home to Monaco after feeling unwell and later confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Following Dimitov's announcement, the Adria Tour final, which would have featured world No 1 and tournament organiser Novak Djokovic, was cancelled.

Coric has since confirmed he too has tested positive, despite being asymptomatic, and has urged those he came into contact with to also get tested.

🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE. https://t.co/SUdxfijkbK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

In a post on Twitter, the 23-year-old said: "Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested. I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused.

"I'm feeling well and don't have any symptoms. Please stay safe and healthy. Lots of love to all."

Dimitorov got Covid -19 are Thiem, Novak & Zverev also getting tested? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 22, 2020

Commenting on Coric's post, Kyrgios wrote: "Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition'. Speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE."

The Australian added: "Dimitorov got Covid -19 are Thiem, Novak & Zverev also getting tested?"

