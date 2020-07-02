French Open: 'Up to 60 per cent' capacity for Grand Slam in September, say organisers

The rearranged French Open will run from September 27 to October 11

French Open organisers say up to 60 per cent of the usual capacity will be allowed inside Roland Garros for the 2020 edition of the Grand Slam amid the coronavirus crisis.

A maximum of four people will be able to sit together with an empty seat between groups, while on the other courts one seat out of two will be empty when the main tournament starts on September 27.

The French Open was postponed from its usual May-June dates and French federation president Bernard Giudicelli said up to 20,000 people are expected during the early stages of the two-week clay-court tournament, with around 10,000 on the day of the finals.

Those figures could change if the French government revises its social distancing rules.

"We went for the responsible option," said Giudicelli, who added that wearing a protective mask would be mandatory for people on the move inside the grounds while it would only be recommended for people sitting courtside.

"Should the situation evolve in the right direction, new tickets would be available in September," he added.

Twelve-time winner Rafael Nadal is the reigning French Open men's singles champion

The three main show courts at Roland Garros are Court Philippe-Chatrier, Court Suzanne-Lenglen and Court Simonne-Mathieu, which hold a capacity of 15,500, 10,068 and 5,000 respectively.

The French Tennis Federation added that the COVD-19 protocols for players and staff were still being drafted.

Rafael Nadal will be bidding for a record-extending 13th men's singles crown, if he decides to compete, with world No 1 Ashleigh Barty the reigning women's champion after the Australian won her first Grand Slam singles title last year.

The US Open in New York is set to be the first Grand Slam since the coronavirus lockdown, starting on August 31, but is to be played behind closed doors, while Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II.

