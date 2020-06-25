Andy Murray looking forward to competing at US Open and French Open

Andy Murray is looking forward to competing at the Grand Slams again

Andy Murray has said he is on the right path to playing at the highest level again after a seven-month layoff due to hip problems and is looking forward to competing at the Grand Slams again.

Murray came through a physical encounter with Kyle Edmund at the Battle of the Brits unscathed on Wednesday, even if he did lose in a match which was decided by a championship tie-breaker.

He was playing just his second match since November following a bruised bone, but looked in good condition against the world No 44.

Murray barely has 24 hours to recover as he plays James Ward in his final group game, needing to win to make it through to the semi-finals.

The hip feels good. If I play like that and do a few things better, sharpen up a couple of things, I will play high-level tennis. Andy Murray

"To be honest, I am not bothered about the results of the match, after a match like that I hope my hip is OK, and I pull up well from it," the two-time Wimbledon champion said.

"I know if my hip is good, my tennis will only improve and get better over the next few months. If I can get consistent practice.

"That is my hope. The hip feels good. If I play like that and do a few things better, sharpen up a couple of things, I will play high-level tennis.

"My groin is a little bit sore today, I felt it in practice and at the beginning of my match, but as the match went on, it felt alright.

"That was good, positive. Then it's pulling up the next day, see how you feel, not getting in a situation where you have to take two to three weeks off to recover basically."

After what I have gone through in the last few years, and not being able to compete at any of the majors, I want to have a few more cracks at them. Get to compete at them. Even if it is for one last time. Murray on the Grand Slams

The Scot is already looking at the much longer term as he plots a schedule that will see him arrive at the US Open in the best shape and he looks like returning to the ATP Tour at Washington in the middle of August.

"I am trying to avoid playing back-to-back events, my priority is to be fit for the grand slams. If you are competing two or three days beforehand, then maybe it's not the hip, it's your elbow, shoulder, ankle.

"After what I have gone through in the last few years, and not being able to compete at any of the majors, I want to have a few more cracks at them. Get to compete at them. Even if it is for one last time.

"So there would be more chance [of playing] in Washington than Cincinnati - or New York."

