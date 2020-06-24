Tennis News

Andy Murray beaten by Kyle Edmund in high-quality encounter at Battle of the Brits

Andy Murray, playing second match since November, pushes world No 44 to third-set tie-break in top-quality match at National Tennis Centre

Last Updated: 24/06/20 9:20pm

Andy Murray fell to defeat at Schroders Battle of the Brits on Wednesday
Andy Murray pushed Kyle Edmund all the way to a championship tie-break before falling to defeat at Schroders Battle of the Brits on Wednesday.

Murray looked good early on and took the first set on a tie-break, but Edmund came flying back in a nip and tuck clash to win it 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) 10-5.

There were no breaks of serve in the first 12 games, but Murray was the better player in the breaker and took it 7-2.

Did you know...

Andy Murray loses his first indoor hard court match in eight years. He was beaten by Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in 2012.

Edmund completed an impressive comeback to take the win, though, winning a superb second set on a tie-break.

The British No 2 then won the championship tie-break as a weary Murray faded to claim an impressive victory.

James Ward came through in fine style against Liam Broady
James Ward got his first win of the indoor exhibition event which is being played in Roehampton.

The British No 7 beat Liam Broady 6-4 6-1 which means Broady cannot advance out of the Tim Henman Group to the knockout stage.

Cameron Norrie was pushed all the way by Ryan Peniston
World No 77 Cameron Norrie faced 24-year-old Essex player Ryan Peniston in the second game of the day in the Greg Rusedski Group.

Norrie survived a scare, eventually winning in a championship tie-break.

Peniston, playing because Jack Draper withdrew on Tuesday and ranked 394 in the world, took the first set but Norrie came back to win 3-6 6-2 10-4.

