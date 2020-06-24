Andy Murray says Adria Tour debacle has put US Open at risk of being cancelled

Andy Murray says every player will now be on high alert after hearing the news that world No 1 Novak Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, days after he hosted a number of players in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion was criticised for hosting the tournament amid a pandemic after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki also returned positive tests.

Djokovic has since apologised and admitted he was wrong to organise the Tour that was held in Serbia and Croatia.

Seeing some of the images and the videos like at the players' party and like the kids' day and things. There was no social distancing and things like that in place. Andy Murray

After Murray made a winning return in his first match in seven months over Liam Broady in Schroders Battle of the Brits tournament, the Scot said it was not a shock to hear so many people test positive from the virus.

"It's not surprising really how many people have obviously tested positive when you see, like, the scenes that were going on there," said the 33-year-old.

"Seeing some of the images and the videos like at the players' party and like the kids' day and things. There was no social distancing and things like that in place.

Grigor Dimitrov (centre) was joined by Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic in the first Adria Tour event in Belgrade

"I've seen some people have said that maybe this sort of puts the US Open in doubt which it may well do but the measures and the protocols that they have in place so far at the USTA is completely different than what was going on in Serbia and Croatia.

"Obviously there will be no fans for a start and I think all of the players now will be extremely aware that we can all be affected by this and coronavirus doesn't care who we are or what we do and we need to respect it and respect the rules."

