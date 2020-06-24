Andy Murray gives his full support to Black Lives Matter movement

Andy Murray took a knee, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement

Andy Murray believes "everyone should be treated the same and given the same opportunities" as he spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement, following his opening win at Schroders Battle of the Brits on Tuesday.

Murray won his opener, getting the better of Liam Broady in his first match in seven months before discussing the campaign which was sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.

The 33-year-old took the opportunity to give solid support to the movement, which has seen anti-racism protests sweep across the world.

Murray, who like fellow players and officials, took a knee in protest of police brutality and racial prejudice before his match, said it was an uplifting moment witnessing such support at Roehampton's National Tennis Centre.

I'm trying my best to learn and understand a little bit more about the Black Lives Matter movement and systemic racism and sport is not free from that either. Andy Murray

"Obviously with everything that has gone on over the past few weeks off the back of the George Floyd murder in the States, it was obviously shocking scenes. Like sexism, the same applies to racism - my feelings are the same," Murray said in his virtual press conference.

"Some people see it as being a radical thing, I personally don't. I just feel everybody should be treated the same, no matter your sex, colour of your skin, background, religion. It's a pretty basic human right that everyone should be treated exactly the same and given the same opportunities. But I am aware that obviously is not the case just now.

"I'm trying my best to learn and understand a little bit more about the Black Lives Matter movement and systemic racism and sport is not free from that either.

"I saw a study of the board positions across all of the governing bodies across the major sports in England the other day and I think there's like three out of 139 positions which were taken up by black people. That's something that obviously needs to change and it's the same in tennis as well.

"That's the way I feel about it and I'm glad all the tennis players were up for doing it [taking a knee] today."

The Scot has said sport is not free from racism

Next up for Murray is a match on Wednesday against British No 2 Kyle Edmund in the Tim Henman Group.

