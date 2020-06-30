Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou says US Open plans could be up in the air

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes that plans for the US Open to go ahead in September are a ''bit crazy'', especially with the recent spike in cases in America.

Speaking at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown event in France, Mouratoglou said that he didn't ''know if it's a good move'' for the Grand Slam to go ahead.

He believes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo may even decide to cancel the event at the last minute, adding that it is ''not reasonable to bring people from all over the world there and mix them together.''

Mouratoglou coaches Serena Williams and Coco Gauff

''With what's happening at the moment in the US, with the number of cases of COVID-19 going higher and higher every day, I don't think how that can happen," said the Frenchman.

"From outside, it looks a bit crazy to try to make it happen. So, I don't know if it's a good move.

"I wouldn't say that if the situation was more stable like it is in Europe, then it's a different story. But in the US and especially in New York and around New York is... I mean, the number of cases is increasing incredibly. So, I don't know how reasonable that is to try to make it happen. And I don't know if last minute the governor of New York will decide to cancel it because of course health first.''

He added: "I think it's completely possible that two weeks before he [Andrew Cuomo] decides I mean, considering the situation, this is not reasonable to bring people from all over the world there, mix them together and potentially put them in touch with one of the countries that has the most cases at the moment.''

