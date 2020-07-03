Guess who? Why not have a go at the Wimbledon Champions' quiz courtesy of our friends at the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Over the years Wimbledon has produced some of the most iconic moments and legendary figures in tennis. From record setters to first-time champions, once a player lifts the prestigious trophy at the All England Club their name will forever be etched into the history books.

It's time to put your Wimbledon singles champions knowledge to the test with this 'Guess who? - Wimbledon Champions' quiz created by the LTA. Simply try and work out who the mystery star behind each tennis ball is and see if you're an ace at tennis trivia. Do you know your Andy Murrays from your Roger Federers? Let's find out!

Do you know your @RafaelNadal's from your @rogerfederer's? 😆



Try and guess the hidden Wimbledon champion in our latest quiz 👉 https://t.co/hnjCNIxgXT pic.twitter.com/e72xgRNeoO — LTA (@the_LTA) July 2, 2020

For more quizzes and fun Wimbledon content be sure to head over to the LTA website or follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If you want to find out how you can get involved in tennis, whether you're a first-timer or seasoned pro - visit www.lta.org.uk/playyourway