Nick Kyrgios slams Dominic Thiem for defending Adria Tour players

Nick Kyrgios has not held back in his criticism of the Adria Tour and those who participated

Nick Kyrgios has criticised Dominic Thiem for defending those players who competed at the Adria Tour and then subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all contracted the virus after featuring at the abandoned event in the Balkans, and Kyrgios has been outspoken in his criticism of both the organisers and players.

Thiem, who also took part in the charity event but did not test positive, is understood to have told Austrian media that Kyrgios is not one to criticise others as he had "made a lot of mistakes", triggering a rebuttal from Kyrgios on social media.

What are you talking about @ThiemDomi ? Mistakes like smashing rackets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? Which everyone does? None of you have the intellectual level to even understand where I’m coming from. I’m trying to hold them accountable. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 7, 2020

"What are you talking about @ThiemDomi? Mistakes like smashing rackets? Swearing? Tanking a few matches here or there? Which everyone does?" Kyrgios said on Twitter.

"None of you have the intellectual level to even understand where I'm coming from. I'm trying to hold them accountable."

It follows Kyrgios' criticism of Alexander Zverev after a video of the German player dancing at a crowded club emerged online, despite the world number seven pledging he would self-isolate following his appearance at the Adria Tour.

Kyrgios added that those players who were seen partying while the pandemic worsened had simply proved they thought it was a "joke".

"People losing lives, loved ones and friends, and then Thiem standing up for the 'mistake,'" Kyrgios added.

