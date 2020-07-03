Kyle Edmund hopes the US Open will adhere to strict protocols during Grand Slam in New York

Britain's Kyle Edmund says the US Open must adhere to the strict protocols they have put in place ahead of the Grand Slam or it could get "messy".

Edmund, who reached the final of the Battle of the Brits tournament at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton last week, is now making plans for his preparation ahead of the US Open.

The tennis season has been shut down since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has been sweeping the globe.

But now the former British No 1 has pencilled in travelling stateside two to three weeks before his first scheduled tournament at the Citi Open in Washington in order to condition himself ahead of a busy schedule.

The tournaments want to play the events but there are a few moving parts, in my opinion. Kyle Edmund

Barring another lockdown, Edmund will play the Cincinnati Masters, which has been moved to Flushing Meadows in New York before the start of the Grand Slam behind closed doors.

"There are eight tournaments in that seven-week spread, so it's pretty packed," Edmund told Sky Sports News' Ian Bolton.

"I would only say if it's safe to go I'm planning on going so that's where we're at. The tournaments want to play the events but there are a few moving parts in my opinion.

Edmund in action at Schroders Battle of the Brits at the National Tennis Centre

"Just looking at the States the last few days... I know that every different state has its own rules and is in a different situation but I think as a country, it's still going through quite a lot.

"That's something to look out for and of course when we come back to Europe, there could be travel restrictions and so on but that's the dilemma we have with an international sport, in that we play in different countries compared to maybe football."

Following widespread criticism of the ill-fated Adria Tour exhibition event organised by world No 1 Novak Djokovic, Edmund hopes organisers will be scrupulous when it comes to rules surrounding their safety protocols in New York.

"I'm a tennis player and I want to compete but it has to be safe and the protocols need to be realistic and strict at the same time, otherwise it could get messy," Edmund admitted.

"I want to play the US Open and I'm planning to play it. I've spoken to both my coaches and we're aiming for that. We will see how much things change in seven or eight weeks so you never know how it's going to be then, but as long as it's safe by then, I'm more than up for going and playing for sure."

