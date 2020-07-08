Anne Keothavong's Wimbledon memories
The LTA are sharing a series of videos with British players looking back at their favourite Wimbledon memories throughout the years
Anne Keothavong chats all things Wimbledon - from chasing for autographs, her first win as a pro, to her dream match on Centre Court.
Koethavong recalls how excited she was when she first went to Wimbledon as a child, chasing players for autographs.
She went on to make her debut in the tournament for the first time in 2001 before recording her first win a few years later in 2004.
Koethavong also speaks about appearing on Centre Court for the first time against her role model Venus Williams. Find out who her dream opponent would have been and what she would have missed most at this year's event.
