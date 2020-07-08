Novak Djokovic says he has been subjected to a 'witch-hunt'; undecided on US Open

Novak Djokovic was back in training on Tuesday

Novak Djokovic has accused critics of subjecting him to a "witch-hunt" after his Adria Tour ended in a coronavirus fiasco, while he also remains uncertain about playing at the US Open.

World No 1 Djokovic, Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric all tested positive for coronavirus while the event was called off.

Images and videos of the players hugging at the net, playing basketball together and partying at the tournament were posted on social media.

Djokovic pulled no punches in slamming his critics who said he was irresponsible to stage the event amid the pandemic.

Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus after the Adria Tour's second leg in Croatia

"I can only see criticism lately and much of it is malicious," Djokovic told Wednesday's issue of Serbia's daily Sportski Zurnal.

"It's obviously more than just criticism, it's like an agenda and a witch-hunt are on. Someone has to take the fall, a big name.

"I still haven't decided whether I will play in the US Open, the upsurge in registered COVID-19 cases in the United States and New York in particular are not playing into the event's hands," added Djokovic, who returned training on Tuesday.

We complied with all the laws and regulations. But we've learned our lessons and some things could have probably been done in a different way. Novak Djokovic

Djokovic tested negative after the second test he took last week and, having conceded after the failed tournament that it came to soon, he reiterated that he had acted in good faith.

"My intention was pure, I was wholeheartedly committed to organising a humanitarian event to help players and tennis federations in the (Balkan) region," he said.

"We complied with all the laws and regulations. But we've learned our lessons and some things could have probably been done in a different way."

